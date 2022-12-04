IMPORT SUBSTITUTION: Government boosts local oil seed production

The government of Uganda through the National Agricultural Advisory Services has begun promoting the production of oil crops specifically sunflower and soybean through mobilising farmers in Acholi and Lango sub-regions in its import substitution strategy. The farmers have been provided with improved sunflower and soybean seeds to scale up production. According to NAADS only 20 per cent of the national vegetable oil consumption in Uganda which is 480 million metric tons annually is produced locally. The aim of the intervention is to produce at least 40 million metric tons of oil per year locally.