Immigration says Kakwenza family passports are ready to be collected

The Immigration Department has revealed that is ready to hand over the passports of the family of controversial author Kakwenza Rukirabshaija, who is now in exile in Europe. This is after Rukirabashaija raised concern at why the immigration department had failed to provide passports for his wife and children. However, the Immigration department spokesperson, says the documents are ready, however the mother of the children is the only one allowed to collect the passports. Asked about this Kakwenza's lawyer said his family is yet to receive a call inviting them to pick the passports. Recently, the immigration department disclosed that it was planning to destroy the documents of those who had failed to pick their passports over the last 6 months.