IMBALU SEASON: How boys prepare for rite of passage

Every two years, thousands of boys in the Bugisu sub-region and Eastern Kenya go through the circumcision process that marks their transition from boyhood to manhood. For the extended family, this is a joyous ceremony, especially if their son does not show any sign of fear or pain. Afterwards, the newly circumcised man is gifted with land, money, and cattle. Gillian Nantume spoke to Edwin Wangwe, who will be circumcised on Saturday at a ceremony in Mutoto Cultural Grounds in Mbale City, about why this rite to manhood is important to him and of the deep cultural rituals that take place before and after circumcision.