Illegal sirens removed, funeral vehicle owners warned over road misuse

A one-week traffic police report from the operation to get rid of impunity on the road indicates that 33 government vehicles were impounded while private vehicles were 700. The operation targeted careless drivers and vehicles using illegal lights and sirens. It covered Kampala metropolitan area. Police have today announced its extension to highways and have warned VIPs who misuse their escort cars to illegally claim for right of way.