Illegal flashlights and sirens removed, operation ongoing

The traffic police stopped and fined the drivers of several vehicles installed with extra lights on the second day of an operation to instil discipline on the roads. Those who found themselves in trouble and had to wait for the equipment to be removed said the police should have warned them beforehand. On Monday, the drivers of more than 60 vehicles were issued express penalty scheme tickets for driving on the wrong side of the road. Jackson Onyango was in Mulago and Bwaise in Kampala.