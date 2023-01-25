IGG will investigate alleged extortion at Entebbe airport

The Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya has lauded the people who exposed the alleged extortion at Entebbe International Airport a week ago and urged them to do the same with other government institutions. The IGG told the press that it was time Ugandans used social media to expose what she called the 'crap' they are taking from various corrupt government workers. Kamya says her office will launch a systemic investigation into Civil Aviation Authority since what was exposed was 'a tip of the iceberg'.