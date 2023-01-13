IGG: We need more money to deliver on our mandate

The Inspector of Government Beti Kamya has implored the legal and parliamentary affairs committee to ensure that her sector's budget is made independent, as provided for in article 229 of the constitution. She says while the inspectorate has received an increase in its budget from 79bn in FY 22/23 to 88.57bn in the coming financial year, a lot more is needed to deliver on its mandate. Presenting the sector's budget framework paper to MPs, Kamya says they are looking into over 5,000 cases of corruption, valued at 1 trillion shillings, and the IGG needs sufficient funds to enable this task.