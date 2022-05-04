IGG returns impounded Health Ministry vehicles

The Inspectorate of Government has handed over two trucks that were impounded in December last year over misuse, to the Ministry of health. The trucks are part of the donations that were given to the ministry to use in the Covid-19 fight. At the time they were intercepted in December last year, the surveillance trucks were transporting building materials belonging to the transport officer at the ministry of Health James Tukahiirwa to Kyegeggwa and Kazo districts.