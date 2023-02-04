IGG, MPs concerned at health facility drug shortages

Health officials in Ibanda district have raised alarm over the current stock out of testing kits used to test typhoid, malaria, brucellosis, syphilis, pregnancy and HIV among other diseases. According to the officials, the absence of these testing kits has forced health workers to treat patients without proper diagnosis which not only puts their lives at risk but also leads to drug wastage. Bamwine says that the district has spent more than two months without receiving drugs from the national medical stores which have led to this stock out. This shortage has been revealed to Patricia Achan Okiria the Deputy Inspector General of Government who was conducting spot checks on health facilities in the Ibanda district.