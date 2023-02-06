IGG investigates qualifications of 21 headteachers in Nakaseke

The Inspectorate of government is investigating over 21 caretaker headteachers in Nakaseke District for the alleged forging of academic documents. According to the Nakaseke District Chief Administrative Officer, the victims issued forged academic documents while applying for appointment as substantive headteachers in their respective schools. However, the inspector of government has already established that there is a headteacher who was appointed using forged academic documents including a grade III certificate and a certificate of registration from the Ministry of Education and sports. Herbert Kamoga has more.