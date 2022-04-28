IGG engages local government leaders in fighting corruption

The Inspectorate of Government has taken the fight against corruption to the local government to rally the populace against graft which costs the country 20 trillion shillings every year. Inspector General of Government Betty Kamya told LC 5 chairpersons that the inspectorate has been blamed for not catching the big fish. The district leaders complained that those who openly fight graft are abandoned by the government and this complicates their lives. Sudhir Byaruhanga was at the meeting and now reports.