IGG decries corruption in local government hiring

The Inspectorate of Government wants members nominated to district service commissions to undergo due diligence vetting before endorsement to end corruption. The Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya, said corruption is becoming a major issue in the recruitment of low-caliber human resources in districts, leading to poor service delivery and poverty. President Museveni says local government jobs are being sold, with female applicants being sexually exploited to get the jobs.