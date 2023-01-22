IGG concerned about parliament's meeting on NSSF probe

The Inspector General of Government Beti Olive Kamya Turwomwe says parliament's decision to constitute a five-member committee to investigate the ongoing disagreement over the 17 trillion shillings for National Social Security Fund was a mistake. Kamya says the inspectorate is also carrying out a similar investigation, whose report would certainly be sent to parliament. She adds that having different bodies of government doing similar work only serves to duplicate services, and calls for clearer communication channels between the two entities. Kamya, who is in Ntungamo to carry out spot checks on health facilities there, also warned district Chief Administrative Officers against engaging in acts of corruption.