IGANGA LAND DISPUTE: Justice Tom Chemutai visits the land in question

Police yesterday deployed heavily in Iganga town to curb violence as Jinja high court judge visited the contested Freedom square land which is being developed by Iganga municipal council against the will of residents. Justice Tom Chemutai visited the land following a case filed by Iganga municipality member of parliament Peter Mugema Panado challenging the development of the 2-acre piece of land which was being used as green belt