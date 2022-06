Idea of African women caucus of parliamentarians mooted

The Women leaders in Africa have resolved to establish an African Women Caucus of parliamentarians in order to champion their cause of enhancing gender parity to participate in politics. In a meeting held at the EAC headquarters in Arusha, the women leaders from African countries shared their experiences, knowledge and skills in order to empower one another towards a common goal of attaining gender parity in politics by 2030.