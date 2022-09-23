ICT SECTOR GROWTH : Uganda gov’t funded startup gets visa partnership

To-date the government of Uganda National ICT Initiatives Support Programme (NIISP) to facilitate the creation of an ICT Innovation ecosystem and marketplace for innovative digital products has registered 70 market ready innovations. The latest to hit the global financial services market is Xente which has entered a partnership with global payments platform Visa.During the launch, Corine Mbiaketcha the Visa’s Vice President and General Manager for East Africa, urged industry players to focus on attaining full e-payments ecosystem.