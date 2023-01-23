ICC moves to take action against LRA leader Joseph Kony

The International Criminal Court-ICC has turned its focus on the possible arrest and prosecution of Lord Resistance Army Commander Joseph Kony. In 2005, the Hague-based court issued arrest warrants for five top LRA commanders: Joseph Kony (LRA commander), Vincent Otii, Raska Lukwiya, Dominic Ongwen and Okot Odhiambo for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Northern Uganda. Although the court has completed the trial of Dominic Ongwen sentencing him to 25 years in prison; the ICC is yet to arrest Joseph Kony, 18 years after his arrest was ordered.