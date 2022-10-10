I’ll devote time to youth development - Muhoozi

The former Commander of UPDF's Land Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba Monday, handed over office to Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga. The outgoing Land Forces Commander Gen. Muhoozi was equally decorated as a four-star army general by his uncle and also a presidential adviser on military matters, Gen. Salim Saleh, who re-echoed that security must fuse with development if the country is to move forward. Gen. Muhoozi was last week dropped from his position as Commander of Land Forces by his father President Yoweri Museveni who also promoted him from the rank of Lieutenant General to full General. The pipping ceremony took place at the military headquarters in Mbuya where Muhoozi’s fans thereafter held a procession to Kololo ceremonial grounds.