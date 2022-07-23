Hurdles politicians have to withstand to survive in opposition

Henry Muguzi, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Campaign Finance Monitoring says that it is hard for opposition political parties to survive in Uganda without the money they need to run their activities. As JUMA KIRYA explains, that is why some of these businesses opt to work with the ruling party or join the government for survival. Others politicians who don’t have serious political ambitions and head these opposition political parties can easily cross since they are affected by poverty.