Hundreds of world leaders at Queen Elizabeth funeral

Britain ground to a halt as the nation bid farewell to its longest reigning sovereign Queen Elizabeth II who passed away at the age of 96 on 8th September. Elizabeth II who rang in 70 years on the throne last month has been accorded a state funeral that has electrified the world with its pomp and pageantry. Over two million people poured into the streets of London to bid farewell to the late monarch while millions stayed at home to follow the proceedings. Meanwhile, 2000 world leaders, royals and hundreds of dignitaries joined in the final farewell at Westminster Abbey with Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen. Jjeje Odong representing President Yoweri Museveni.