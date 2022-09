Hundreds of Karamoja trafficked children rescued

Child rights activists have revealed that they have rescued 861 children, who were being trafficked, in the last three years. The majority of the children are trafficked from the Karamoja sub-region, largely from Napak district. 37 of the children were rescued in Nairobi, Kenya en route to Somalia. This revelation was made by child rights activists during a National Dialogue on Child Trafficking in Uganda.