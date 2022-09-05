Hundreds of girls in greater Masaka were sexually abused

A 2022 research report on the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on youths in the greater Masaka region indicates that teenage girls were sexually abused, impregnated and infected with HIV following the COVID-19 pandemic. Research done by the Organization for Social Science Research in Eastern and Southern Africa (OSSREA) with the support of doctors, teachers, priests and local leaders, indicates that many youths and women greatly suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown.