Hundreds attend Jacob Oulanyah burial in Omoro

Continuing with events in Omoro, the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has been laid to rest at his residence in Ayom-Lony Ajuri village. Thousands of mourners braved the hot sun to take part in the send off ceremony that was preceded by the funeral service led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu. After this the former speaker of parliament was then laid to rest in his grave at 5:30pm to a seventeen gun salute.