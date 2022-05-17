HUMANITARIAN REFUGEE CRISIS: Premier Nabbanja calls for increased support

The prime minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja says the crisis in Ukraine should not overshadow the humanitarian refugee crisis in other parts of the world including Uganda. The prime minister spoke at a meeting with a UNHCR delegation in Kampala. The delegation was meeting the Prime Minister to discuss issues of partnerships. Nabbanja said Uganda needs over 800 million US Dollars to provide water, medical aid, food, shelter and education for more than 1.6 million refugees and their host communities in the short run. The chairman of the executive committee of the UNHCR commissioners’ programme, Ambassador Salim Baddoula said these concerns would be tabled in Geneva.