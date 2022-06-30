Human Rights Watch director highlights Uganda’s situation

President Yoweri Museveni has received a report detailing cases of human rights abuses and unlawful detentions in Uganda from the US based Organisation Human Rights Watch. Museveni received the report on Wednesday from the Executive Director of Human Rights Watch Kenneth Roth at the President's Country home in Ntungamo. Roth divulged the details of the meeting with President Museveni this on Thursday during a symposium to discuss the barriers to accountability for unlawful detentions in Uganda.