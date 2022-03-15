HUMAN RIGHTS TRIBUNAL : Two victims of police brutality awarded 17million shs

The Tribunal of the Uganda Human Rights Commission has awarded 17 million shillings to two people who were brutalized by the Police Force in the Bunyoro sub-region. Peter Hakire from Kakumiro district was awarded seven million shillings for the ordeal he was subjected to in 2014. The other victim Patrick Kasangaki died in August 2020 and was represented by a relative. The Tribunal is hearing cases of victims of police torture from Nine Districts.