HUMAN RIGHTS OBSERVANCE : Attorney general answers claims of torture, disappearances

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has been appearing before the 75th session of the UN Committee Against Torture for the second day running. He was on hand to continue his defence on allegations of torture, and inhuman and degrading treatment by some government operatives. The Committee members referred to civil society reports that reported several issues including domestic violence against children, inadequacies in the judicial system and forced disappearances among others.