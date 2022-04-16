HUMAN RIGHTS: Armed services graduate 28 legal officers

The UPDF has graduated 28 legal officers from different security organizations, who completed their training at Gaddafi barracks in Jinja. The officers were drawn from the Police, Uganda Wildlife Authority and UPDF and trained on integration and promotion of internal humanitarian laws and operational protocols. They were trained on how to advise their superiors in handling situations like war, violence and riots around the country. Wrapping up proceedings, the Commandant of the Chief of legal training Brig Godard Busingye tasked the graduands to put the newly acquired skills to use.