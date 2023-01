How Ugandans welcomed the new year in Kampala

City Pastor Joseph Serwadda has urged Ugandans to remain positive and hope for a better year in 2023 and let the events of last year be bygone. Serwadda's call came as he addressed thousands who had gathered at the Kyambogo university grounds in Kyambogo, Kampala last night to usher in the new year 2023. We also caught a bit of fanfare as Ugandans celebrated the arrival of a new year.