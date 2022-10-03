How Uganda is handling its fifth Ebola outbreak

Uganda is dealing with her 5th outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease. Uganda is also known to have handled one of the worst Ebola outbreaks in the world in 2000 that left hundreds of people dead. The country has been credited for its robust health system that can detect disease outbreaks. However, there are some recurrent existing loopholes that policy commentators think should not be a burden. Walter Mwesigye speaks to Allana Kembabazi, the program manager at Initiative for Social and Economic Rights on how Uganda is responding to the current Ebola outbreak.