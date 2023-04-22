The danger uncertified millers pose | TALK OF THE NATION
NETBALL: Sarah Babirye takes leave to allow investigations
KCCA and Ndejje Elites to renew Volleyball rivalry on Sunday
Kawempe Muslim beat Uganda Martyrs WFC in women's league
MTN bankrolls golf competition in Entebbe
How potholes cost you a fortune in car repairs
University student creates jacket with sensors for the blind
Lawyer advises Kampala citizens to fix roads on their own
Family, friends pay tribute to former PS in the OPM, Keith Muhakanizi
Public Service head Nakyobe, Muhakanizi discussed iron sheets scandal
Ebizibu ebiva ku nguudo embi, abalina mmotoka bakaaba
EBY’AMABAATI G’E KARAMOJA: Nakyobe agamba nti Muhakanizi yali yalabula dda baminisita
EBY’OKUKUKUSA ABANTU: Ab’e Fort Portal boogedde okusomoozebwa we kuli
Ab’e Nakaseke bagamba amasomero ga A-level gabalirwa ku ngalo
OMUZANNYO GW’OKUBAKA: Babirye akkirizza okuddako ebbali bamunoonyerezeeko