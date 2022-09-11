How to return pregnant, parenting teens to school

The state minister for youth and children affairs Sarah Mateke has encouraged parents to obtain birth certificates for their children. The minister says perpetrators of rape have often escaped punishment after parents failed to provide proof of age of the victim in court. Mateke's call came as she received a research report on strategies for school re-entry for teens affected by pregnancy during the Covid-19 lockdown. Dr Viola Nyakato of Mbarara university carried out the study.