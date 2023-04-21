How to end Kampala's pothole menace | ON THE SPOT

Kampala's road infrastructure has been a source of frustration for residents, with potholes causing damage to vehicles and posing a threat to road safety. Despite the recent release of 6 billion shillings to address the issue, many are questioning whether it will be enough to tackle the scale of the problem. According to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), there are nearly 8500 square metres of potholes on the city's roads, and some areas require a complete overhaul. To shed light on the KCCA's plans for reviving Kampala's road infrastructure, we sat down with Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director of KCCA, for an in-depth interview.