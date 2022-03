How Sylvia Nampijja’s music talent led her to prisons band

A trained nursery teacher, Sylvia Nampijja is living a fulfilling life in the prisons department. Interestingly, the thought of a life in the prisons department had never crossed her mind before she joined the armed forces. Despite the fears of the gruelling training armed personnel undergo, when they join, she submitted herself and is now pleased with her circumstances, due to her talent.