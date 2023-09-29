How prepared is Uganda for AFCON 2027 | ON THE SPOT

The announcement by CAF that Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya would jointly host the 2027 World Cup sparked a string of celebrations in the three East African countries. The bid, scheduled for after the 2025 AFCON, has also pushed these nations into a competitive race to construct much-needed game infrastructure for Africa's biggest sporting event. But can Uganda meet the tough bid deadlines and transform the country in time for the event? On The Spot, we discussed the successful 2027 AFCON bid with our guests Mark Ssali & Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo.