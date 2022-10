How Mulago Women’s Hospital is fighting infertility

In Uganda, about 10 - 15% of couples are unable to have children due to infertility and other related complications. As such, many of these couples are now turning to various efforts of fertilization (IVF) in order to overcome this challenge. JOYCE NAKATO has been speaking to Mulago Specialized and Neonatal Hospital, where new efforts have been introduced to improve the chances of conceiving children.