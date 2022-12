How Kyenjojo farms are also embracing tourists

Almost half of East Africa’s arable land is here in Uganda. The country has the potential to become the food basket of the great lakes region and beyond. Slowly individual farmers in Kyenjojo are seizing the opportunity to invest in Agriculture and Tourism. In this feature, Patrick Kamara takes you to Royal Plants and nurseries, Njojo Agro Industries, and Clerk Farm all in Kyenjojo district.