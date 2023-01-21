How government is planning to turn Karamoja into a food hub

A section of leaders in the Karamoja sub-region is urging the government to consult the people in the region while coming up with programmes intended to drive the region out of poverty. They say that some of the programmes may not suit the people and could have less impact. These comments follow a meeting by the state minister for Karamoja Affairs Agness Nandutu, who reported that the president called for the region to grow food for a bigger market. JUMA KIIRYA was in karamoja sub region.