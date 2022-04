How displaced Bududa residents are coping in Kiryandongo

On 1 March 2010, Uganda was struck by one of its worst natural disasters so far. Landslides swept away the villages of Nametsi, Kubewo, Namakansa, Nangobe, and others, in Bududa district, in eastern Uganda. Many of the displaced survivors were eventually resettled in Kiryandongo district. Twelve years later, Gillian Nantume brings us a story of forgotten survivors who have learnt to weather the government’s broken promises.