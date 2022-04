How can armyworm invasion be averted?

For the second week running, farmers have been appealing to the government to get a hold of the armyworm menace now wiping out farms in at least three districts in the country. The latest to suffer the menace is Kiryandongo district. As the farmers cry for help, the government says it is looking for a solution. so then how big is the problem and how do we avoid it, especially for those farmers not yet attacked by the pest, we have an agronomist.