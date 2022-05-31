Housing Finance, UCA join hands to raise sacco credit

Housing Finance Bank and the Uganda Cooperative Alliance (UCA) have signed a partnership as a way of extending affordable financial solutions to Cooperatives that are aimed at providing affordable home ownership and financial independence for all Ugandans especially those in SACCOS. The two entities believe that it is through partnerships that the government will be able to address the housing deficit challenge which currently stands at 2.4 million that will ensure that the citizens have access to adequate, safe, and affordable housing, basic services and upgrade.