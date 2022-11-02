HORTICULTURE SECTOR: Exporters look to Parish Devt Model to boost volumes

Exporters of horticulture products particularly to the European Union market say that the pillars under the Parish Development Model need to have fruits and vegetables; citing instant gains for farmers and the economy. The exporters argue that the ongoing joint ventures and partnerships that some of the sector operators are forging need a strong producer base; if Uganda is to tap into the 60 Billion dollar EU horticulture market. This position comes amid concerns that the multi-billion shillings parish development model, may not tackle the critical value chains but rather end up with duplication of so similar groups.