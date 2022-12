HORTICULTURE EXPORTS:Players cry out to Uganda airlines over high airfares

Exporters of horticultural products are crying out to Uganda airlines, to urgently look into lowering flight or cargo rates into the European market or offer credit. However, the airline insists they are not in any way offering any sort of credit to shippers due to stiff competition from other players. Among other issues plaguing players is poor documentation and time keeping which delays the handling of items for export.