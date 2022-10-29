HOPE FOR THE FUTURE:Wakadogo school leads the story of hope in Gulu

In the aftermath of two decades of civil war and the violence committed by the Lord’s Resistance Army, which left a shuttered community in the village of Pece Acoyo in Gulu, there is hope for the future. Through a large community effort Project, Shelter Wakadogo was born in 2009 and last week, after years of hard work and commitment. The school was one of the co-winners of the inaugural World’s Best School Prize worth $50,000. The prize was given as a recognition for the innovations the school has introduced to offer quality education under very difficult circumstances.