Hon. Patrick Okabe and wife die in Tirinyi road accident

Tributes have been flowing in from Parliament and Eastern Uganda in honor of the former Serere County Member of Parliament Patrick Okabe and his wife Christine Okabe, who died today following a traffic accident along the Mbale-Tirinyi road. The MP and his wife were driving a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UBK 995F. According to the Traffic Police Spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, the accident was caused by a speeding Isuzu box body truck, which veered from its lane and rammed into the oncoming Land Cruiser.