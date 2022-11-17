Hon. Nyanzi testifies in parliamentary petition against Hon. Nsereko

The High court in Kampala has started hearing the election petition filed by former contestant for Kampala Central parliamentary seat Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu against the victory of MP Mohammad Nsereko. Nyanzi accuses Nsereko and the electoral commission of participating in electoral malpractices in the 2021 General elections. The case commenced this morning with the cross-examination of Nyanzi by Nsereko's lawyer over the contested declaration of result forms, tally sheets, and transmission of results. On 24th June 2022, the Court of Appeal justices ordered that Nyanzi’s petition returns to the High court to be heard afresh before another judge. The justices believe that Nyanzi followed the legal and reasonable steps to serve Nsereko.