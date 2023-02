Hoima sugar uses up 6 of 24 square miles leased

Hoima Sugar Limited has taken up six square miles of the set nine square miles of land that was recommended by the National Environment Management Authority NEMA at Kyangwali Ancestral Land in Kikuube District. The Company initially leased twenty-four square miles of land from Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom but NEMA only cleared them to plant sugar cane on nine square miles and the other thirteen square miles for restoration purposes.