Hoima RDC blames beneficiaries for failing gov’t programmes

The Resident District Commissioner for Hoima says that money disbursed by the government under the Youth Livelihood and Women Entrepreneurship Program amounting to 20 million shillings in the financial year 2017/ 2018 was misused by the beneficiaries. Emmy Katera made an impromptu visit to the counties of Kyabigambire, Buraru and Bulindi intending to assess the impact of the programs. Most of the beneficiaries attributed the poor performance to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.