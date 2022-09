Hoima pastor denies charges of assault, remanded further

Pastor Denis Kintu of the Empowerment City Church International ECC and Brian Nsimbe the head of communication have been remanded until 9th September 2022 when their bail application will be heard. Kintu was arrested last week for allegedly whipping members of his congregation. He denied the charges of assault, trafficking in persons and promoting sectarianism. They appeared before Hoima magistrates' court.