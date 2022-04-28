Hoima International Airport to completed, handed over by February 2023

Hoima International Airport Kabaale is expected to be handed over next year in February, as the progress of the construction works currently stands at 78%. Hoima International Airport also known as Kabaale International Airport is part of the infrastructure under construction as Uganda prepares to develop its nascent petroleum industry. Once completed, it will be Uganda's second international airport, besides Entebbe International Airport.